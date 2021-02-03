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3-2-2021 The "OIL" Report
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30 views • March 02, 2021
Exodus 27:20 “And you, you are to command the children of Yisra’ěl to bring you clear (pure) oil of pressed olives for the light, to cause the lamp to burn continually. 21 “In the Tent of Appointment, outside the veil which is before the Witness, Aharon and his sons are to tend it from evening until morning before יהוה – a law forever to their generations, from the children of Yisra’ěl.

This video contains excerpts from this video https://youtu.be/nVENKLP82X8 which fall under fair use, specifically, criticism, commentary, and teaching per: Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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olive oilthe ancient lampthe olive oil pressolive oil crush
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