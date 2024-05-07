WILHEMINA CONFESSES TO ILLEGALLY TESTING NANOBOTS 💉🤖 ON HUMANITY VIA MRNA INJECTIONS!

Alex Jones - NIGHTMARE BOMBSHELL: Bill Gates Confesses To Illegally Testing Nanobots On Humanity Via MRNA Injections
VfB had figured this out on May 16, 2020, but at that time, did NOT formulate a name for the phenomenon - it has now been dubbed the SHIP-IN-A-BOTTLE theory ⛵🍾
A REMOTE CONTROL MECHANISM FOR HUMANITY WAS CREATED, THEN MINIATURIZED, THEN BROKEN DOWN INTO REASSEMBLE-ABLE PARTS WHICH, ONCE WITH A HUMAN BODY, WOULD REFORM - just as one would build a ship within a bottle
COVID19 is YOUR ASSIGNED MACHINE ACCESS CODE 🤔🤭🤫🤯
https://gm-no.blogspot.com/2020/05/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine-access.html
Source: https://twitter.com/RealAlexJones/status/1787294838469034282
Thumbnail: https://twitter.com/Road_Closed1984/status/1647177387250180097
