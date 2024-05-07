Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WILHEMINA CONFESSES TO ILLEGALLY TESTING NANOBOTS 💉🤖 ON HUMANITY VIA MRNA INJECTIONS!
channel image
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
520 Subscribers
53 views
Published Yesterday

Alex Jones - NIGHTMARE BOMBSHELL: Bill Gates Confesses To Illegally Testing Nanobots On Humanity Via MRNA Injections


VfB had figured this out on May 16, 2020, but at that time, did NOT formulate a name for the phenomenon - it has now been dubbed the SHIP-IN-A-BOTTLE theory ⛵🍾


A REMOTE CONTROL MECHANISM FOR HUMANITY WAS CREATED, THEN MINIATURIZED, THEN BROKEN DOWN INTO REASSEMBLE-ABLE PARTS WHICH, ONCE WITH A HUMAN BODY, WOULD REFORM - just as one would build a ship within a bottle


COVID19 is YOUR ASSIGNED MACHINE ACCESS CODE 🤔🤭🤫🤯


https://gm-no.blogspot.com/2020/05/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine-access.html


Source: https://twitter.com/RealAlexJones/status/1787294838469034282


Thumbnail: https://twitter.com/Road_Closed1984/status/1647177387250180097

Keywords
bill gatesremote controlmrna injectionswilheminaship-in-abottle theory

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket