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Teacher proves the safety surrounding mask wearing. Excellent!
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87 views • July 29, 2020
Please watch how this teacher secretly tells you on youtube how dangerous mask wearing is to your children. Very creative way to bypass the media gestapo. Hint: Read the instrument and the card signs he holds up carefully. This is what its come to everyone. We are in serious times and must secure our children's future.
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