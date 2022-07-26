CIA Director Says He Won’t Underestimate Xi Jinping’s Determination To Attack Taiwan

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https://gnews.org/post/pz7aa25a
07/20/2022 CIA Director William Burns says he won’t underestimate Xi Jinping’s determination to attack Taiwan, but predicts Xi won’t take action against Taiwan immediately after the 20th National Congress of Chinese Communist Party