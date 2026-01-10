Rapture WARNING: IMUSTSHARETHISMessageofLOVE(Clickonlinks),Grace&invite to Heaven with Jesus Christ.1John3:5&yeknowthat He wasmanifestedto take away our sins; & in him is no sin.Acts3:26 1Peter2:21-25

One Word just revealed for Rapture

The Lord Asked Her To Tell His People That He is Coming!

Please Read & Share these words of Truth written by Brother William Tyndale.

WAR DRUMS BEATING LOUDLY NOW. Stay encouraged. Jesus is LORD! Rapture

Acts 10:34-35

34, Then Peter opened his mouth, & said, Of a truth I perceive that God is no respecter of persons:

35, But in every nation he that feareth him, & worketh righteousness, is accepted with him.

Study & Obey Psalm 32 in order to obtain the Promise of God, at that important Chapter.

Luke 16:10

He that is faithful in that which is least is faithful also in much: & he that is unjust in the least is unjust also in much.

Matthew 12:33

Either make the tree good, & his fruit good; or else make the tree corrupt, & his fruit corrupt: for the tree is known by his fruit.

William Tyndale To the Reader.

Give diligence, reader (I exhort thee) that thou come with a pure mind, &, as the Scripture saith, with a single eye, unto the words of health and of eternal life, by the which (if we repent and believe them) we are born anew, created afresh, & enjoy the fruits of the blood of Christ. Which blood crieth not for vengeance, as the blood of Abel, but hath purchased life, love, favour, grace, blessing, & whatsoever is promised in the Scriptures, to them that Believe & Obey God, & stondeth between us & wrath, vengeance, curse, & whatsoever the Scripture threateneth against the unbelievers & disobedient, which resist, & consent not in their hearts to the law of God, that it is right, holy, just, & ought so to be.

Mark the plain and manifest places of the Scriptures, & in doubtful places see thou add no interpretation contrary to them; but let all be conformable & agreeing to the faith.

Note the difference of the Law and of the Gospel. The one asketh and requireth, the wother pardoneth and forgiveth. The one threateneth, the wother promiseth all good things to them that set their trust in Christ only. The gospel signifieth glad tidings, & is nothing but the promises of good things. All is not gospel that is written in the gospel book: for if the law were away, thou couldest not know what the gospel meant, even as thou couldest not see pardon, favour, & grace except the law rebuked thee, & declared unto thee thy sin, misdeed, & trespass.

Repent & believe the gospel, as saith Christ in the first of Mark. Apply always the Law to thy deeds, whether thou find lust (1) in the bottom of thine heart to the law-ward, & so shalt thou no doubt repent, & feel in thyself a certain sorrow, pain, & grief to thine heart, because thou canst not with full lust do the deeds of the law. Apply the gospel that is to say the promises unto the deserving of Christ, & to the mercy of God and his truth, & so shalt thou not despair, but shall feel God as a kind and a merciful father. And his spirit shall dwell in thee, & shall be strong in thee, & the promises shall be given thee at the last (though not by & by, lest thou shouldest forget thyself, and be negligent) & all threatenings shall be forgiven thee for Christ's blood's sake to whom commit thyself altogether without respect either of thy good deeds or of thy bad.

(1) "Lust" here is used in a good sense: eagerness to obey.

The law and the gospel are two keys. The law is the key that shutteth up all men under condemnation, & the gospel is the key which opens the door & lets them out.

