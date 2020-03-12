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How does Ozone Work, Bino Rucker, M.D. Talks
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26 views • March 12, 2020
In this video Dr. Bino Rucker, M.D. gives a brief talk about how ozone works and why ozone is not being utilized in mainstream medicine. Ozone is a powerful modality that Dr. Rucker utilizes in his medical practice to treat various patients and professional athletes.
For more information or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Rucker in regards to ozone and your health, call our office at (941) 448-1199 or email us at [email protected]. For more information go to our website www.ruckerozonedoc.com
For more information or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Rucker in regards to ozone and your health, call our office at (941) 448-1199 or email us at [email protected]. For more information go to our website www.ruckerozonedoc.com
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