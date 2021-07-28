LIN WOOD FINALLY DROPS THE EPSTEIN TO JUSTICE ROBERTS CHILD SALES TAPE & MURDER OF OTHER SCOTUS

BOMBSHELL: Lin Wood Leaks Whistleblower Transcripts Exposing VP Pence:Full TRANSCRIPT of Whistleblower:"From Lin Wood:Let’s get the day started with a big BANG of truth. Below is the transcription of the entire taped interview conducted with the brave whistleblower who speaks credibly about crimes committed at the highest levels of our government. He speaks at risk of his life and the life of his family. He consented to this public revelation of his truth.You can judge for yourself whether the claims of the whistleblower must be investigated by law enforcement. I spent several days with him. I am convinced a thorough law enforcement investigation is demanded.You may now review this evidence and come to your own conclusions.I think this transcript should be shared far and wide. What do you think?"