© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TtdQfnB46kc
[Miles Grand Live] 06/22/2022: The CCP took advantage of the 2008 U.S. financial crisis to open a journey of cooperation between the CCP and the deep state by helping the U.S. and building relationships with the West and the United States.