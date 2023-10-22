Create New Account
KATHLEEN KEATING - SYNOD CALLS FOR CHARITY FOR DEMONS
Rick Langley
895 Subscribers
62 views
Published Sunday

The synod in Rome finally revealed its intentions. We have been given a huge clue of their plans...the worship of Satan himself. Add the other things going on in the world and you'll hopefully get a clearer picture of what is dead ahead.

Keywords
the synod in romethe worship of satan himselfsynod calls for charity for demons

