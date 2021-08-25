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CDC ADMITS EARLY VACCINE ADOPTERS HAVE INCREASED RISK OF "SEVERE DISEASE" AND "DEATH"
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220 views • August 25, 2021
🤯🔥🔥☄️✨ THE COVID CHARADE IS OVER
👊🏼⚡️⚡️SHARE THE SHIT OUT OF THIS
CDC ADMITS EARLY VACCINE💉ADOPTERS HAVE INCREASED RISK OF "SEVERE DISEASE" AND "DEATH".💀
Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, Director of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) stating that she and the CDC expects those who were vaccinated earlier to have more problems means either one of two things:
Scenario 1:
The 'recipes' of the vaccines being administered at the beginning of the rollout weren't the same that came later, and whatever was in the early ones is dangerous.
Scenario 2:
There is a "lag time" between a person taking the vaccine and the severe and/or fatal impact that the CDC are predicting in this video. That would make the vaccinated ticking time bombs.
👊🏼⚡️⚡️SHARE THE SHIT OUT OF THIS
CDC ADMITS EARLY VACCINE💉ADOPTERS HAVE INCREASED RISK OF "SEVERE DISEASE" AND "DEATH".💀
Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, Director of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) stating that she and the CDC expects those who were vaccinated earlier to have more problems means either one of two things:
Scenario 1:
The 'recipes' of the vaccines being administered at the beginning of the rollout weren't the same that came later, and whatever was in the early ones is dangerous.
Scenario 2:
There is a "lag time" between a person taking the vaccine and the severe and/or fatal impact that the CDC are predicting in this video. That would make the vaccinated ticking time bombs.
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