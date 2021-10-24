© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HOW TO GO INSANE! UPB CALL IN AND QUANTUM PHYSICS DEBATE
Follow
1
Share
Report
64 views • October 24, 2021
Philosopher Stefan Molyneux rebuts an argument against his secular theory of ethics called Universally Preferable Behaviour - and engages in a deep and ferocious argument with a listener about the validity of the senses, and the relationship between quantum physics and philosophical morality.
www.freedomain.com
www.freedomain.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.