UK 2 Years Prison for Selling Food - No Vax, No Food (part 2)

THE MARK of THE BEAST ~ JUST AROUND THE CORNER ~ PREPRE TO MEET THY GOD

REVELATION 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: 17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that.had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.

REVELATION 20:4 and I saw the souls of them that were beheaded for the witness of Jesus, and for the word of God, and which had not worshipped the beast, neither his image, neither had received his mark upon their foreheads, or in their hands; and they lived and reigned with Christ a thousand years