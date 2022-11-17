Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
And We Know 11.16.2022 SINGING the SONG of ANGRY MEN! “AMERICA’s COMEBACK STARTS RIGHT NOW!” TRUMP! PRAY
80 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 12 days ago |
Donate

LT of And We Know


November 16, 2022


War is HELL. We are in WW3 right now. Only about 3% enlist into the Armed Forces and many understand that when orders are given to us… we move. We complain under our breath, but when the GENERAL appointed by GOD says “Go.” We MOVE. The quote from Trump..”STARTS RIGHT NOW” is not 2024. He has the ENEMY SHAKING…and we are going to show their FEAR today.

Get up. Let’s Go… there is a song to sing… as freedom comes for ALL!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1uy280-11.16.22-singing-the-song-of-angry-men-americas-comeback-starts-right-now-t.html


Keywords
trumpfreedomcurrent eventsnewspoliticspresidentamericafeardeep statechristianworld war 3world war iiiltand we knowexposing evilangry menstarts right nownot 2024enemy shaking

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket