And We Know 11.16.2022 SINGING the SONG of ANGRY MEN! “AMERICA’s COMEBACK STARTS RIGHT NOW!” TRUMP! PRAY

LT of And We Know
November 16, 2022
War is HELL. We are in WW3 right now. Only about 3% enlist into the Armed Forces and many understand that when orders are given to us… we move. We complain under our breath, but when the GENERAL appointed by GOD says “Go.” We MOVE. The quote from Trump..”STARTS RIGHT NOW” is not 2024. He has the ENEMY SHAKING…and we are going to show their FEAR today.
Get up. Let’s Go… there is a song to sing… as freedom comes for ALL!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1uy280-11.16.22-singing-the-song-of-angry-men-americas-comeback-starts-right-now-t.html
