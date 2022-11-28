Create New Account
3 vs 1 Self-Defense
Code Red Defense
Published Yesterday

In this scenario, we demonstrate a 3 vs 1 self-defense situation.

When facing multiple attackers, it’s good to be prepared in advance with a specific set of fighting skills. Your footwork, fighting stances, verbal defense skills and striking abilities are a must.

Learn how to defend yourself and stay safe!

Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana

Code Red Defense

► https://www.codereddefense.com

self defensemultiple attackerslearn self defensecode red defense3 vs 1 self-defenseself defense scenarioself defense against multiple attackersmultiple attackers self defensemore than one attackerstreet fight against a gang

