Tom Renz | Christ Had Courage - Do You?

We are in a battle against evil, and the #church has been weaponized against us. It's time we demand more from our #Christian leaders. Did your reverend/priest/pastor withhold #communion during #COVID? Did they shut down the chuch? Are they pushing #CRT and not speaking out against #abortion? It's time we get rid of the #cowards that are taking their collections every week and not teaching the word of #God. #Faith #Truth #GodWins #CourageousLeadership #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants
