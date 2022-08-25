FULL SHOW: Biden Announces Student Loan Redistribution Of Wealth, Screwing Over Millions Of Hardworking Americans

Joe Biden returns from his months long vacation and sick leave to sign a bill screwing over Americans by bailing out student loan debt then sending another 3 billion dollars to Ukraine. The government abuse doesn’t stop there, as the climate change policies are continuing to crush not only Americans, but other countries across the planet where citizens are rising up in violent protest as they are being priced out of the middle class. Ron DeSantis has one of the quotes of the year when he calls for the elf Fauci to be thrown across the Potomac. Alex Rosen from predator poachers catches one of the most disturbed individuals they’ve caught to date, only to be released by police on the scene. He joins the transmission to discuss.