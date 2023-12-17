Here’s What’s in the Latest Food Report From the UN Body Run by an Ex-CCP Official

The United Nations’ (UN) Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), an agency headed by a former Chinese Communist Party (CCP) official, issued a Sunday report calling for decreased meat consumption in developed countries and other sweeping changes to agriculture in order to fight climate change.

The report, released ahead of the UN climate summit’s conclusion, calls on policymakers to substantially alter agricultural markets in order to fight climate change and align the agricultural system with the climate agenda. The FAO is led by Qu Dongyu, the CCP’s former vice minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, who has been accused of using his post at a global institution to advance Beijing’s specific interests, according to Politico.

“Providing healthy food for all, today and tomorrow, is crucial; as is aligning agrifood systems transformation with climate actions,” the FAO report states. “Agrifood systems should address food security and nutrition needs, but they host a large number of actions aligned with mitigation, adaptation and resilience objectives. Simultaneously, the climate agenda could mobilize climate finance to unlock the potential of these systems and drive their transformation.”

