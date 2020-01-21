Davos 2020: Trump speech

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Speaking from a prepared notes, Trump calmly repudiated the hysterical warnings of the 'Green New Deal'-ers, decried impeachment as a "hoax" and recounted a list of his administration's economic accomplishments, beginning with the fact that American unemployment has hit its lowest level in 50 years, while millions of manufacturing jobs have come back to the US.
More: http://www.liberteon.com/posts/1410/1410/