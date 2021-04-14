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What NOT TO EAT on Keto Diet Foods to Avoid on the Ketogenic Diet
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53 views • April 14, 2021
What foods to avoid on the ketogenic diet? This video tells you what not to eat on keto.
Discover my personal secret to losing weight every day!-->> https://bit.ly/3dXzKCA
You can’t just eat anything on keto if it fits your macros (or mouth).
If you want to get into ketosis, then you need to know what foods not to eat on the ketogenic diet.
What carbohydrates NOT to eat on keto, what proteins to avoid, and what fats to not put into your mouth?
Discover my personal secret to losing weight every day!-->> https://bit.ly/3dXzKCA
You can’t just eat anything on keto if it fits your macros (or mouth).
If you want to get into ketosis, then you need to know what foods not to eat on the ketogenic diet.
What carbohydrates NOT to eat on keto, what proteins to avoid, and what fats to not put into your mouth?
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