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Wisdom Invites All To Walk The Narrow Path - Proverbs 9:4-6 (NIV)
4 “Let all who are simple come to my house!”
To those who have no sense she says,
5 “Come, eat my food
and drink the wine I have mixed.
6 Leave your simple ways and you will live;
walk in the way of insight.”
Proverbs Club Commentary
Wisdom introduces you
to all things good to do
and all things evil to avoid.
She securely guides you on the narrow path.
https://pc1.tiny.us/8vpv8zbb
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