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PLAY TO WIN OR GO AWAY
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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210 views • January 14, 2021
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3717/play-to-win-or-go-away
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It's very clear that many Republicans and conservatives do not understand the game that is being played or how to win and fulfill their legislative agenda. It's time to either play to win or for spineless Republicans and conservatives to simply go away.

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Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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