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Under the Wire - Building your community with gratitude and respect
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20 views • April 10, 2021
We are constantly asked what individuals across Australia (and around the world) can do to help build up our community in the time of COVID and anti-social distancing. Today, Saturday, April 10th, we will be speaking with the organisers of a fantastic initiative in Mullumbimby that has done that and more.
Please watch the video linked below and, as always, if you can share this promo on all your social media sites and also by email/newsletters, that would be so appreciated since this page is highly censored.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RjNzYoLFbPg
Please watch the video linked below and, as always, if you can share this promo on all your social media sites and also by email/newsletters, that would be so appreciated since this page is highly censored.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RjNzYoLFbPg
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