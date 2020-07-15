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Black Lives Matter, the UN, and the Leopard in Bible Prophecy
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41 views • July 15, 2020
The Black Lives Matter movement exploded like never before in May 2020, when George Floyd was murdered by police in Minneapolis. In the following weeks, we started to consider the significance of this movement in relation to the animals in Bible prophecy (the book of Revelation and the book of Daniel). We have discussed these animals before on this channel (see links below), so please check out what we have said previously, after you consider the radically new perspective we're presenting here, in light of the BLM movement.
The United Nations Security Council & Bible Prophecy (Part 1)
https://youtu.be/UszReuWsI6U
The United Nations Security Council & Bible Prophecy (Part 2)
https://youtu.be/qYiOfOYwkrc
Donald Trump and China in Bible Prophecy
https://youtu.be/bEEViP38pS4
Armageddon for Beginners
https://www.smashwords.com/books/view...
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Derek Chauvin charged with third degree murder in death of George Floyd by CBS Evening News FAIR USE
#BlackLivesMatter: People's Rebellion in the Belly of the Beast by NewsClickin Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
How To Burn An American Flag by subMedia Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
London: Huge, furious and young Black Lives Matter march by ReelNews Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Oregon health care workers kneel in memory of George Floyd at Portland's Pioneer Square by The Oregonian FAIR USE
The United Nations Security Council & Bible Prophecy (Part 1)
https://youtu.be/UszReuWsI6U
The United Nations Security Council & Bible Prophecy (Part 2)
https://youtu.be/qYiOfOYwkrc
Donald Trump and China in Bible Prophecy
https://youtu.be/bEEViP38pS4
Armageddon for Beginners
https://www.smashwords.com/books/view...
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Derek Chauvin charged with third degree murder in death of George Floyd by CBS Evening News FAIR USE
#BlackLivesMatter: People's Rebellion in the Belly of the Beast by NewsClickin Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
How To Burn An American Flag by subMedia Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
London: Huge, furious and young Black Lives Matter march by ReelNews Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Oregon health care workers kneel in memory of George Floyd at Portland's Pioneer Square by The Oregonian FAIR USE
Keywords
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