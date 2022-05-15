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How the left's DANGEROUS LIES may lead to WORLD CHAOS soon
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336 views • May 15, 2022
Glenn Beck.
The far left (looking at you, New York Times) completely LIED about the message Glenn gave listeners in the days before January 6th, 2021. And the left — which Glenn says has been TAKEN OVER by radical Marxists looking to destroy our country — has continued to outright LIE to the American people for the last several years about every single newsworthy topic. Those lies are becoming more and more dangerous. Because the left's current lies about energy could result in MASSIVE starvation around the world…which Glenn predicts could happen in places like Africa in the next two years: ‘You have no idea what's about to hit you, guys. You have no idea.’
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z6Oh8uEwhmc
The far left (looking at you, New York Times) completely LIED about the message Glenn gave listeners in the days before January 6th, 2021. And the left — which Glenn says has been TAKEN OVER by radical Marxists looking to destroy our country — has continued to outright LIE to the American people for the last several years about every single newsworthy topic. Those lies are becoming more and more dangerous. Because the left's current lies about energy could result in MASSIVE starvation around the world…which Glenn predicts could happen in places like Africa in the next two years: ‘You have no idea what's about to hit you, guys. You have no idea.’
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z6Oh8uEwhmc
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