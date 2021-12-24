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Thursday Emergency Broadcast: Blue Cities Join Europe In Declaring Martial Law Ahead of Christmas – FULL SHOW 12/23/21
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392 views • December 24, 2021
Meanwhile, under court order, the FDA releases more data on adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine - including THOUSANDS of deaths! This is a MUST-SEE Thursday edition of The Alex Jones Show loaded with special guests including Dr. Zelenko, Alison Steinberg and more! The globalist house of cards is collapsing! Join the infowar NOW to be part of the victory!
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Start your journey! Save 25% on Resetwars.com today & get exclusive information that exposes the globalist agenda during our special Christmas sale that will only be online until Saturday, December 25th at 11:59 PM!
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