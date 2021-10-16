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Drawing ART Video Eddie Alfaro Artist (Check This Out) 631art.com
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52 views • October 16, 2021
Drawing Video by Eddie Alfaro
Artist from Long Island, New York. Enjoy the fun of art. Everyone is an artist.
Books by Eddie available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other book sites.
Items designed by Eddie available exclusively at:
https://631art.com/
Music by:
Lights by Sappheiros https://soundcloud.com/sappheirosmusic
Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0
Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/LightsSappheiros
Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/-lbbHQbZNKg
Artist from Long Island, New York. Enjoy the fun of art. Everyone is an artist.
Books by Eddie available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other book sites.
Items designed by Eddie available exclusively at:
https://631art.com/
Music by:
Lights by Sappheiros https://soundcloud.com/sappheirosmusic
Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0
Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/LightsSappheiros
Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/-lbbHQbZNKg
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