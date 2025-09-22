BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Things Are Shaking Up
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
5 views • 21 hours ago

9/21/2025

Ezekiel 38:17-19  End Times Shaking Things Up

Intro: These verses speak of God defending His nation against Gog and his army with supernatural and earthshaking methods.  God is going to cause a whole lot of shaking going on.  Earthquakes seem to be a super sign of the end times.  We are seeing a great increase in earthquakes or at least we can now get reports from all over the world about earthquakes to make it seem like there are more.   But this message is not about earthquakes but God’s judgment coming against a religion that has hated Jews this their conception.  

biblemystery babylonend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
