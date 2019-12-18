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UK Column News - 18th December 2019 - Extinction Rebellion & other topics (MIRRORED)
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286 views • December 19, 2019
UK Column News - 18th December 2019 - Extinction Rebellion & other topics (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/jwEpJDZj2k8
Mike Robinson and Brian Gerrish with today's news update from the UK Column.
For live chat, join the UK Column community here: https://www.ukcolumn.org/community
Thank you!!
Category
News & Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/jwEpJDZj2k8
Mike Robinson and Brian Gerrish with today's news update from the UK Column.
For live chat, join the UK Column community here: https://www.ukcolumn.org/community
Thank you!!
Category
News & Politics
Keywords
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