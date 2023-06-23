Ukrainian frontlines are inflamed by heavy battles. The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue attempts to break through Russian defenses, directing their main attack on the strongholds in the Zaporozhie region and the Bakhmut-Soledar direction. Meanwhile, Russian forces maintain the military initiative on the northern Kupiansk front.

Fierce fighting continues in the Zaporozhye and South Donetsk directions, where in recent days, all Ukrainian attacks have been stopped by small arms and artillery fire. The Ukrainian Army has not achieved new victories on the battlefield.

In the area of Velikaya Novoselovka, Ukrainian forces attempted another attack on Russian positions in the Novodonetsky area. The advancing Ukrainian groups were dispersed by massive artillery and aviation fire. Units of the Russian 36th Army reportedly launched a counterattack in the area and achieved some tactical advances.

More and more Ukrainian equipment is being destroyed during maneuvers near the village of Urozhainoe, which is under Russian control.

While to the west, Russian troops repelled another Ukrainian attempted offensive in the area of Makarovka.

In the Orekhov region, there is calm before the storm. The Ukrainian military is probably preparing for another large attack. Over the past day, the situation in the area of the village of Pyatikhatki remained calm. Ukrainian forces retain control of the village, but fail to concentrate forces in the area for a further advance due to Russian artillery control.

South of Orekhov, Ukrainian forces attacked Russian positions in the area of Rabotino, but suffered losses and retreated. As a result of just one attack, Ukrainian losses amounted to at least one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles and several armored personnel carriers.

On June 22, the Secretary of the Russian Security Council summed up the interim results of the Ukrainian counteroffensive. From June 4 to June 21, the Ukrainian army lost over 13 thousand people:

As well as 246 tanks, including 13 Western ones, 595 armored fighting vehicles.

279 field artillery guns and mortars, 48 of them supplied by the West,

42 multiple launch rocket systems,

two units of anti—aircraft missile systems,

ten tactical fighters and four helicopters,

264 UAVs,

424 vehicles.

Heavy losses do not stop the Ukrainian military command from using their servicemen as cannon fodder for their bloody attacks.

