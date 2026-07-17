AJN Live - President Trump’s HISTORIC Speech Exposing Communist Chinese & Their Allies’ Theft Of National, State, & Local Elections - 7-16-2026

FULL HISTORIC SPEECH: Trump Releases Thousands Of CIA Documents PROVING Communist China Working With The Deep State Has Stolen And Manipulated Elections, Bought Off The Media— MY GOD THIS IS BOMBSHELL!

Gen. Flynn Calls For The Arrest Of Top CIA Officials After Trump Releases Proof That They Actively Worked With Communist China To Steal US Elections! Patrick Byrne Responds— “They Knew, They Buried It…Can You Imagine? They Knew That China Had Done This To Our Country And They Decided To Bury It”