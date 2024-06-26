BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Biden refinanced the Delaware home 20 times — raking in $4.2M from the $350K property
GalacticStorm
2286 followers
Follow
140 views • 10 months ago

New York Post | Joe and Jill Biden refinanced their Delaware home 20 times — raking in $4.2M from the $350K property. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden treated their various Delaware real estate holdings like a personal ATM for years, taking out several mortgages and refinancing a whopping 35 times, according to a report.


The couple, said to boast a net worth of $10 million, allegedly borrowed $6 million on the properties over the decades.


The wheeling and dealing dates back to the late 1970s — shortly after Joe and Jill were married. The pair have negotiated new mortgage or credit deals approximately every 17 months, the Daily Mail reported. The frequent refinancing has raised eyebrows.


“It doesn’t make a lot of sense unless they were desperate for cash,” a finance expert commented to the outlet.


Read more at https://nypost.com/2024/06/25/real-es...




Keywords
illegitimatebiden crime familybiden regimeinfluence peddling scheme
