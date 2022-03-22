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War on Conservatism: GOP's LGBTQ Mafia Gets Pro-Family Republican Candidate Banned from Anedot
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Stew Peters Show.
The LGTBQ cult and campaign funding system Anedot are working to destroy America First conservatives. Shekinah Hollingsworth joined the Stew Peters Show Monday to discuss her dispute with the RINOs, resulting in her campaign funds being dropped. Hollingsworth exposed the attack from the gay-Republican establishment against the America First candidates and constituents, as the worthless RINOs implement homosexual ideology and anti-Russia sentiment.
Visit HollingsworthforHarford.com to support America First Shekinah Hollingsworth’s campaign, and her work to defend the nuclear family and the Conservative Party: https://www.hollingsworthforharford.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vy2nvl-war-on-conservatism-gops-lgbtq-mafia-gets-pro-family-republican-candidate-b.html
The LGTBQ cult and campaign funding system Anedot are working to destroy America First conservatives. Shekinah Hollingsworth joined the Stew Peters Show Monday to discuss her dispute with the RINOs, resulting in her campaign funds being dropped. Hollingsworth exposed the attack from the gay-Republican establishment against the America First candidates and constituents, as the worthless RINOs implement homosexual ideology and anti-Russia sentiment.
Visit HollingsworthforHarford.com to support America First Shekinah Hollingsworth’s campaign, and her work to defend the nuclear family and the Conservative Party: https://www.hollingsworthforharford.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vy2nvl-war-on-conservatism-gops-lgbtq-mafia-gets-pro-family-republican-candidate-b.html
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