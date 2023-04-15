126-Character Has Consequences and the Core of Character Is Sexual Ethics

What do Sam Brinton, Barney Frank and Audrey Hale have in common?
They all have critical issues with sexual integrity.
Whether or not we embrace good sex, that is, sex within faithful marriage, or bad sex, that is sex outside of those boundaries, makes all the difference in the world.
https://visionroot.org
Practical solution to the problem of family breakdown:
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/55dc3fb7-e9d6-4642-97db-8398440c3cf2
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.