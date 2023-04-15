Create New Account
#126-Character Has Consequences and the Core of Character Is Sexual Ethics
VisionRoot
Published 20 hours ago

What do Sam Brinton, Barney Frank and Audrey Hale have in common?  
They all have critical issues with sexual integrity.
Whether or not we embrace good sex, that is, sex within faithful marriage, or bad sex, that is sex outside of those boundaries, makes all the difference in the world.
https://visionroot.org

Practical solution to the problem of family breakdown:
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/55dc3fb7-e9d6-4642-97db-8398440c3cf2

Keywords
valuescharactersexual ethicsgood sexual ethics

