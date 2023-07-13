Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep 3114b - [DS] Inciting A Rebellion, Patriots Know The Playbook, Clean & Swift, Ammunition Is Finit
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3114b - July 12, 2023

[DS] Inciting A Rebellion, Patriots Know The Playbook, Clean & Swift, Ammunition Is Finit


The [DS] is doing everything in their power to piss off the American people, the patriots are using this to their advantage. The [DS] wants a civil war, they want the people on the streets. The patriots want antifa, BLM, illegals and criminals in the streets so they can be rounded up. The [DS] believes they can incite a rebellion, the patriots are counting on this.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Keywords
donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex

