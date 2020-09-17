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AM. MMS SPRAY BOTTLE DEMONSTRATION: 29 things around the house that you can spray with Chlorine Dioxide
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2863 views • September 17, 2020
Its the safest and strongest disinfectant, antifungual, virus killer and bactericide on the planet and I show 29 of the thousands of things that you could use it for. I didnt even include things like pets, sunburn, cuts, and sores here. Anyway, props to Lans TV for giving me permission to use his music in the background.
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