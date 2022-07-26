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Garland pledges to hold Trump criminally responsible for Jan 6
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41 views • July 26, 2022
https://twitter.com/NBCNightlyNews/status/1552012804735074304
EXCLUSIVE: @LesterHoltNBC presses AG Merrick Garland on the Jan 6 investigationGarland pledges to hold accountable anyone "criminally responsible for the events surrounding Jan 6, for any attempt to interfere with the lawful transfer of power from one administration to another"
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