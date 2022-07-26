Its The Pilot Not The Plane-Be Proficient With Tools Of Self Defense

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Weapons are nothing more than tools. Learn to use your tools with maximum effectiveness, to "drive them" like an "operator". Also, when you can familiarize yourself with other systems in the event that one ends up in your hands at a critical moment. "Be strong and of a good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them; for The Lord thy God, He it is that doth go with thee, He will not leave thee nor forsake thee." Deuteronomy 31:6