COME HOLY SPIRIT ! Let the spiritual river flow From the spiritual streams Let the spiritual river flow To the spiritual sea Lord let the Spirit Spirit comfort me Lord let the Spirit Spirit comfort me Rolling over the rocks Rolling over the stones Flowing through my body Restin' in my bones Lord let the Spirit Spirit comfort me Lord let the Spirit Spirit comfort me Holy Spirit Come Holy Spirit Rollin' in the morning 'til late at night There'll be peace in the valley Lord Eternal life Lord let the Spirit Spirit comfort me Lord let the Spirit Spirit comfort me Remember how Jesus met the woman at the well Gave her spiritual water And the story to tell Lord let the Spirit Spirit comfort me Lord let the Spirit Spirit comfort me Holy Spirit Come Holy Spirit Purify my heart Lord Satify my soul Keep me while I'm young Jesus Take me when I'm old Lord let the Spirit Spirit comfort me Lord let the Spirit Spirit comfort me All of creation sings Thy praise Oh may we ever Walk in Thy righteous ways Lord let the Spirit Spirit comfort me Lord let the Spirit Spirit comfort me Holy Spirit Come Holy Spirit Make us a people holy and free Lord may we ever Love and serve Thee Lord let the Spirit Spirit comfort me Lord let the Spirit Spirit comfort me Blessed be the Father Blessed be the Son With the Holy Spirit The three in One Lord let the Spirit Spirit comfort me Lord let the Spirit Spirit comfort me Holy Spirit Come Holy Spirit Come Holy Spirit ! Lyrics and music by Joseph S Perna Copyright 2023