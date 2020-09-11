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Public Schools, Private Hell - Stefan Molyneux of Freedomain Radio Hosts the Peter Schiff Show!
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44 views • September 11, 2020
An exposé on public schools, a brief history of socialism in the 20th century, and a discussion of the brilliance of the average voter and the dangers of QE3 with John Tamny - the editor of RealClearMarkets and Forbes Opinions, a senior economic adviser to H.C. Wainwright Economics, and a senior economic adviser to Toreador Research and Trading (www.trtadvisors.com). He can be reached at [email protected].
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
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