Abhijit Chavda: India's Rising Position on the Grand Chessboard
Geopolitics & Empire
Indian geopolitical analyst, scientist, and podcaster Abhijit Chavda explores India’s evolving role in global geopolitics, particularly amid the rise of multipolarity and intensifying U.S.-China tensions. Chavda highlights India's strategic shift from post-independence nonalignment to an increasingly assertive global presence under Prime Minister Modi. He discusses India’s geographic advantages, economic growth, and ambition to become a major manufacturing hub despite internal challenges like bureaucracy and inadequate education systems. The conversation touches on India's desire to maintain positive relations with both Western and Eastern blocs, while avoiding entanglement in great power rivalries. They also address Western perceptions of India, growing xenophobia, and the implications of AI and technological arms races, concluding that the U.S. remains the dominant superpower but faces critical decisions in a rapidly changing global order.


About Abhijit Chavda

Abhijit Chavda is a Geopolitical analyst, podcaster, writer and scientist with over a following of over a million across social media.


He shares his unique insights on geopolitics, world history and science on the AskAbhjit show, his YouTube videos, and in guest appearances on podcasts and TV channels.


He is the founder of the hugely popular Abhijit Chavda podcast where he has informative and insightful conversations with people who matter. Some of his most insightful podcasts include conversations with Mr. Mohandas Pai, Shri Dattatreya Hosabale Ji, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Dr. Edward Luttwak, Dr. Kanwal Sibal and many more.


He was a speaker at the World Hindu Congress 2023 held in Bangkok and has has also represented India at the international level at the 2023 G20 proceedings and summit.


He has served as a peer reviewer for Physica Scripta, a major international scientific journal for theoretical and experimental physics. He is a member of the consultative group to the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India.


He is one of the most relevant and influential voices in the Indian digital space, and a highly sought-after podcast guest and public speaker.


Keywords
iranamericarussiaimmigrationempireaiartificial intelligencechinahistoryww3united statesmigrationukrainetechindiapakistanmodigeopoliticsindian ocean
