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PASSIVE &/or RESIDUAL Income WHILE U SLEEP by Helping Others AVOID the 7 Factors Behind NEW Health Condition: CDS (Chronic Dehydration Syndrome)
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
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Video going over 7 Factors that's causing the epidemic of chronic dehydration:

1. 5G

2. other man-made electromagnetic fields (EMFs)

3. artificial blue light coming-off all of our electronic screens

4. glyphosate/"Roundup"

5. not enough movement/exercise

6. not enough earthing/grounding

7. not enough sunlight


To be able to control your schedule so U can be outside & earthing more & have the $ to do all the things necessary to be well-hydrated by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watch the videos at the below:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101

OR

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

OR

https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom


, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975


To view all the things mentioned (& much MORE) all on 1 document, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare

tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma


Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of

https://tinyurl.com/The3PillarsOfHealthStore

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore


Keywords
hydrationgerald pollackfourth phase of waterdr jack kruseanalemma waterbest water restructuring devicebest water distiller
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