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Why Chewing Your Food is Important - Mike Adams (aka The Health Ranger)
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484 views • July 18, 2019
In this video, cancer researcher Ty Bollinger speaks with Mike Adams (The Health Ranger) from Natural News. Mike explains why chewing your food (especially seeds) is so important for your digestion.
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