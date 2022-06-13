6/13/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: global credit risk and financial collapse were deliberately set up by the CCP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=thkSA5QB9X0
6/13/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Many people have no clue that the global credit risk and financial collapse were deliberately set up by the CCP. Even if you can dodge the shorting in futures and financial collapse, will you be able to dodge the COVID vaccine disasters? Oil prices will fluctuate dramatically every day, and those doing speculation will eventually lose everything.