Kissinger and Xi Keep Great Reset on Track - #NewWorldNextWeek
Published Yesterday

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw524/

This week on the New World Next Week: Kissinger meets old buddy Xi Jinping in Beijing to discuss the New World Order plan; the banksters prepare the public for the age of debanking; and the Hollyweird strike portends the new era of deepfake unemployment.
