Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Is the Rapture described in 2 Thessalonians 2?
81 views
channel image
Brenda Weltner
Published 2 months ago |

What does the Bible tell us about the rapture in 2 Thessalonians chapter 2? What does it mean to be 'gathered together'? And when is the 'coming of the Lord'? How does the Bible define the 'Day of the Lord'? For further study, check out the 'show notes' and the following videos!! Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AAscCRstvDgBoWCQHVPoK_v80kSOJQIq/view “Words, Words, Words” playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyFxF3tWTb0&list=PLTxyhlH52QW8monsOv1OqQTGOVG_Zf48e&index=1&t=5s Videos on the wrath of God/Day of the Lord: https://youtu.be/v_DMIo5s5rM https://youtu.be/Mmk8TE-8wLU “Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl “The Rapture in the Feasts of the Lord”: https://youtu.be/b36nRxOOg4U Please download the following timeline 'template'...even if you may not currently agree with my interpretation of how the events of Revelation may play out: A Kingdom of Priests: Timeline Template: 2022 and Beyond: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12H0Kg7m-oOUtAH1Ne3z5xUOty24HKw2H/view?usp=sharing Um Reino de Sacerdotes:Modelo (‘template’) da cronologia e notas explicativas (em julho 2022)https: //drive.google.com/file/d/1BZWz2QPYSUVgGuOyqed--pQKz30e6jfw/view?usp=sharing “Analyzing the Intel” (Matthew 24): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lESA_QfE8d4&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_Rh3P3D590apI2CqTQsU6F&index=1&t=17s “Twinkling of an Eye” video: https://youtu.be/MMQ_dm8NFOU “Thief in the night”: https://youtu.be/3l_xf81bvwk “The Rapture”: https://youtu.be/ZHp3IXaEeFk

Keywords
christianityreligionraptureend timesrevelation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket