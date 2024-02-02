The Global Technocrat & Billionaire Threat To Humanity Using CO2 Controls

Video explains how the world's technocrats, billionaires and giants corporations will employ natural asset companies, carbon credits, carbon taxes, carbon restrictions, and central bank digital currencies (CBDC) to facilitate global control over all nations and their citizens.-- https://www.c3headlines.com/2024/02/an-explanation-of-elites-plan-to-use-co2-restrictions-against-humanity.html -- 'X': @C3Heditor
