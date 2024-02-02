Create New Account
The Global Technocrat & Billionaire Threat To Humanity Using CO2 Controls
Video explains how the world's technocrats, billionaires and giants corporations will employ natural asset companies, carbon credits, carbon taxes, carbon restrictions, and central bank digital currencies (CBDC) to facilitate global control over all nations and their citizens.-- https://www.c3headlines.com/2024/02/an-explanation-of-elites-plan-to-use-co2-restrictions-against-humanity.html    -- 'X': @C3Heditor


Keywords
carbonclimateco2elitescarbon taxdoomsdaytotalitarianismcarbon credits

