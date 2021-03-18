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Netherlands: Scuffles, arrests as police move in to contain protests in The Hague
Gezond Verstand (Common Sense)
Gezond Verstand (Common Sense)
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50 views • March 18, 2021
Netherlands: Scuffles, arrests as police move in to contain protests in The Hague
Police were deployed to contain the steady flow of incoming climate and anti-government protesters to Malieveld field in The Hague on Sunday.

Police issued an emergency order asking protesters not to come to the central field after the maximum number of allowed participants under COVID restrictions was reached.

At least one person was arrested amid scuffles.

The protests take place a day before the start of the Dutch general election, which will be spread over three days in order to avoid big gatherings at polling stations.

Over the last months, the country has seen large-scale protests against restrictions put in place to curb the pandemic, in particular against the night time curfew.
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