Veils of Andromeda



Your dreamed vision must be made real in every waking moment and in every quiet moment, every heartfelt feeling and from the depth of your being you must ask and ask again that your dream vision be realized. Focus on that which you want and see it as complete. See it and believe in it and see it as easily accomplished and finished so you may also see other elements of your life unfold. You will never finish with what you are wishing for as the dream vision continues to open up greater and greater possibilities.



The future is within you now as you are aware of your feelings it manifests your thoughts feelings and emotions. The veil being lifted is about overcoming the hindrance of world consciousness and awakening to the Ascension. Still, every person must open their eyes and let in the Higher Light. It is not enough to reach and feel nothing and know the veil is gone. You may now open your eyes and see love where you saw pain, hate and evil before. The veil is gone, it will never be replaced. Its power has waned and there is no agreement to put in back in placement.



The plan of action is to let go and surrender to the Light which will take you to the other side and still allow your body to bend into and with this Dimension. All is well as you are receiving information from both fields of intelligence. The touching of this reality and that one is the folding of space time where the consciousness of each becomes visible and reality shifts. This is the great shift. It comes on behalf of the movement of time and space to the location upon which the wheel is reset and life begins anew and there is peace, freedom and creativity for all become sovereign in accord with divine installation.



As time moves faster and faster or curves into the vortex of the fold creation passes through several stages. We are in the event horizon where as we surrender, we disappear to the rest as we become the fruit of the flower, the transmitted fragrance of the flower, the scent of that which carries on. We are effervescent. We become one with the world of life and creation, no longer limited by the duality of separate existence.



The veil is that which has bound you to this Dimension and now you are open to go forward into the new higher Dimensions. This is what is meant as the doorways through which you stand upon the threshold. You are seeing now new Dimensions which are different and do not give you comfort for they are unknown and new and different.



Allow yourself the time necessary to acquaint yourself with the destiny that awaits. Do not rush into manifestation as with each ascending realm of density there is the movement out of the physical into the cosmic and spiritual.



It is often said that the higher densities being less compressed are less sensual than the lower Dimensions of which you participate within. The gift of the knowledge you are gaining is to bring that with you into the higher Dimensions under the management of your soul. You are awakening back into your Fifth Dimensional body with the awareness of the Seventh. From this realization you see that the lower Dimensions are filled the correct amount of parameters that are certain to awaken the Heart chakra and open the Third Eye and the Crown. This will enable you to see beyond the self and see beyond all the veils that cover the energy centers.



Once this is undertaken and you have confirmed all will have reality that is brought into alignment with the messages of the future being of which you are born into. There is a gift of happiness which is your life and you are that which is brought into happiness with the light of the Seventh Day.