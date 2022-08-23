FAB Defense AK Picatinny Scope-Mount Dust Cover Fails! Cant Handle The Climate Being Changed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After a couple thousand rounds with no issues it failed multiple times under the white hot sun that use to be yellow.. Backup Channels BelowMike Decker Wyoming
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCel8...
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/T0Cc...
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@MikeDecker:b
https://twitter.com/SkyMilitia307
Shared from and subscribe to:
Mike Decker
https://www.youtube.com/c/MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos