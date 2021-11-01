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Understanding the Underlying Mechanism of the Synthrthic Virus Oct. 31, 2021
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131 views • November 01, 2021
Maryam Henein interviews Andy Vie, an engineer, inventor, and functional medicine professional, confirms Dr. Carrie Madej, Dr. Jane Ruby and Karen Kingston findings, along with others. He shows images of beat up vaccinated blood, tubular artifacts, and screenshots of studies to explain the underlying mechanism of the synthetic virus aka the jab.
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